San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF Cory Spangenberg has seen most of his action at second base but that could change in the final month of the season. Spangenberg recently rejoined the club after being out with a sore knee. “He’s capable of playing many positions,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. “It will depend on many things on where he will play. But you’ll see him at more than one spot.”

INF Jedd Gyorko was at second base, not shortstop in the opening game against the Cardinals. But interim manager Pat Murphy said Gyorko will return to shortstop at some point after showing decent range there Wednesday. It was the first time he had played the position in pro ball. “You’ll see him there again soon.”

RHP Jon Edwards was sent to San Diego from Texas as the player to be named later in the Will Venable trade.

RF Matt Kemp continues his hot second half. Kemp, who had but one home run in the season’s opening nine weeks, slugged his 15th of the season on Friday. His hitting streak is at a season-best 13 games and he is hitting .322 (38-for-118) with five doubles, one triple, seven homers and 25 RBI in that span.

RHP Brandon Morrow had his season-ending shoulder surgery on Wednesday and assistant general manager Josh Stein said the operation went smoothly. Morrow won’t start throwing for a couple of months. Morrow will be a free agent after the season and Stein said the Padres would consider bringing him back.

RHP Bud Norris has been a nifty late-season, free-agent pickup for the Padres -- until Friday night. Before getting nicked against the Cardinals, Norris had allowed just one unearned run and three hits in four relief appearances over four innings. But he relieved starter Andrew Cashner and promptly gave up a double to first baseman Mark Reynolds and a triple to center fielder Tommy Pham before being lifted. He was charged with two runs without getting an out.