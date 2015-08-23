San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris left the game in the top of the eighth when a third-strike pitch from right-handed reliever Kevin Quackenbush hit him on the inside of his left wrist. X-rays were negative but Norris suffered a bruise. Earlier, Norris tripled for his 42nd extra-base hit of the season, the highest total for any catcher this season. Backup Austin Hedges was already scheduled to catch Sunday.

CF Travis Jankowski is 4-for-8 with three RBIs and two runs scored in his first two games. He is the seventh player in Padres history to have at least one RBI in each of his first two games. He is only the third player in franchise history to have two hits in each of his first two games.

LF Justin Upton and RF Matt Kemp each had a two-run hit in the Padres’ seven-run seventh, marking the first time this season that they had multiple RBIs in the same game. The Padres are 21-2 this season when both outfielders have RBIs. Kemp’s two-run single in the seventh extended his hitting streak to 14 games.

RHP Ian Kennedy had a season-high 10 strikeouts in six-plus innings Saturday night. It was the eighth game of his career with 10 or more strikeouts. The six scoreless innings also meant that Kennedy’s string of allowing at least one homer in 12 straight starts ended. Over his last six starts, Kennedy is 4-2 with a 2.38 ERA.