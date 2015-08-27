San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross will start at Washington on Wednesday. He is the older brother of Washington rookie RHP Joe Ross, who is slated to start Thursday against the Padres. “It’s a wonderful thing,” San Diego interim manager Pat Murphy said. “It’s a great part of our game.”

INF Cory Spangenberg began his college career at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va., about three hours southwest of Washington. He then played at Indian River Community College in Florida before signing with the Padres in 2011. He was hitless in three at-bats with two strikeouts Tuesday at Washington as his average fell to .256.

INF Jedd Gyorko had the third multi-homer game of his career and first of the season Tuesday. He had a two-run homer and solo shot and drove in all three runs for the Padres. He is hitting .240 with 10 homers and 37 RBIs.

CF Travis Jankowski, who hit ninth Tuesday, began the day with a .556 average. “He doesn’t look intimidated,” San Diego interim manager Pat Murphy said. Jankowski went hitless in three at-bats, and he is now hitting .417 through four big league games.

RHP James Shields had a rough night Tuesday at Washington, allowing eight hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings and was saddled with the loss. “He did a lot of good things,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. “They had some timely hits.”