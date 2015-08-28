San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris (wrist) started at first base Wednesday after he was hit on the left forearm on a pitch while behind the plate Tuesday when he was crossed up by RHP Kevin Quackenbush. He went 1-for-3 Wednesday.

RHP Tyson Ross started Wednesday and faced Nationals LHP Gio Gonzalez, his former teammate with the Oakland A‘s. Ross is the older brother of RHP Joe Ross, who will start on Thursday for the Nationals against the Padres. Tyson Ross had two hits and got the win as he allowed six hits and four runs in 6 1/3 innings. “I felt great out there,” Ross said. Said interim manager Pat Murphy: “He was sensational.”

OF Wil Myers (bone spur in left wrist) hit in the indoor cage before the game Wednesday in Washington. It was the first time he took batting practice since his surgery in June. “It went well,” interim manager Pat Murphy said of the batting session.

RF Matt Kemp, whose 15-game hitting streak was snapped Tuesday, hit a two-run double in the third to give the Padres a 2-0 lead over the Nationals on Wednesday. “This guy plays hard every day,” interim manager Pat Murphy said of Kemp, who is hitting .266.

LF Justin Upton hit a two-run homer to give San Diego a 4-0 lead in the third against Nationals LHP Gio Gonzalez. He then hit a solo shot in the seventh to finish with three RBIs. He has 22 homers this year, with seven on the road. “He is approaching his numbers,” interim manager Pat Murphy said.

RHP Andrew Cashner will start the series finale at Washington on Thursday. He has made 24 starts this year and has allowed 151 hits in 145 1/3 innings. He got the victory in his last start, on Friday against St. Louis, as the Padres won 9-3 at home.

RHP Bud Norris, who gave up a grand slam Tuesday to Washington 1B Ryan Zimmerman, has “a little adductor strain,” according to interim manager Pat Murphy. Norris did not pitch Wednesday.