San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF Cory Spangenberg had a bunt single and scored in the fourth and then scored the other run in the ninth. Interim manager Pat Murphy said the young infielder is out early most days working on bunting and other parts of his game.

CF Melvin Upton, Jr. had a great game Thursday, as he threw out two runners and had a triple -- one of three hits by the Padres. Interim manager Pat Murphy said Upton is playing as well as he has ever seen him.

OF Matt Kemp (sore left shoulder) did not play Thursday. He is day-to-day.

OF Matt Kemp was not in the Padres starting lineup Friday because of a sore left shoulder. He is day-to-day.

RHP Ian Kennedy will start on Friday. He will pitch on the road against the Phillies in the opener of the series. It will be the 24th start of the year for Kennedy.

RHP Marcos Mateo threw a scoreless inning for Triple-A El Paso in his first rehab appearance Thursday. Mateo has been out since Aug. 6 due to a neck strain.

RHP Andrew Cashner set a career high for strikeouts when he fanned Wilson Ramos in the fifth inning Thursday. That gave him 129 for the year but he was tagged for the loss as he gave up nine hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings. He is now 5-13, 4.05 and has not won back-to-back starts this year. “All in all he pitched well enough to win,” said interim manager Pat Murphy.

RHP Bud Norris, who did not pitch Wednesday due to an adductor strain, returned to action Thursday. He faced two batters, hitting one with a pitch before getting an inning-ending strikeout.