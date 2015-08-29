San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea will be making his fourth major league start Saturday against the Phillies. He won his first two, but was hit hard in losing to St. Louis his last time out. He lasted just four innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits, while striking out four and walking two. He has never faced the Phillies.

LHP Marc Rzepczynski gave up three runs on two hits in 1/3 of an inning Friday in Philadelphia. Acquired from Cleveland on July 31, he had yielded only two earned runs on four hits over his first seven innings with San Diego.

2B Cory Spangenburg went 1-for-3 Friday against Philadelphia with a fifth-inning double, a ball that appeared to be a routine single up the middle off the bat but became something more when Spangenburg ran hard out of the box and Phillies rookie RF Aaron Altherr was a little too casual in fielding the ball. “That won’t happen again,” Altherr said. Spangenburg is hitting .286 in 41 road games, compared to .221 in 36 at home.

OF Matt Kemp was not in the Padres starting lineup Friday because of a sore left shoulder. He is day-to-day.

LF Justin Upton hit his 23rd homer of the season, a solo shot in the fourth inning off Aaron Nola. The homer, which came on a 3-0 fastball, was also Upton’s fifth homer in the last six games. “That’s pretty crazy,” Nola said. “He’s swinging the bat real well right now. ... I got behind 3-0 on Upton. I just tried to get back in there, and he made a good swing on that one.”

RHP Ian Kennedy took the loss Friday in Philadelphia, working 6 2/3 innings and yielding two runs and two hits, while striking out seven and walking five. He also hit a batter, and his fourth-inning wild pitch produced the go-ahead run for the Phillies. “Overall, a terrific outing,” San Diego manager Pat Murphy said. “Another one where he can say he pitched well and gave us a chance.” Kennedy, who allowed two earned runs or fewer for the 12th time in his last 16 starts, said his control was “a little bit off” in the first inning, when he walked three but escaped unscathed when Phillies third baseman Andres Blanco lined into an inning-ending double play. “I felt a lot better after that and gave the team a chance,” Kennedy said. “Our goal every time out is to go as far as we can.”