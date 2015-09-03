San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris left Tuesday’s game with an apparent left wrist injury after he was kicked in the glove hand by Adrian Beltre on a play at the plate.

C Derek Norris has a sore left arm after a collision at the plate Tuesday. He didn’t start Wednesday.

OF/INF Wil Myers started a rehabilitation stint on Tuesday with Class A El Paso. Myers is likely to return as a first baseman, if his left wrist is fit. The Padres are using Melvin Upton Jr. and Travis Jankowski in center field. Myers worked on becoming a center fielder with mixed results.

RHP Nick Vincent was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. This is Vincent’s fourth stint with the Padres this season. He was last recalled on June 10 and stayed for four days. He’ll work one-third of an inning on Tuesday

RHP Josh Johnson (elbow) threw a simulated game of about 45 pitches on Tuesday. Johnson won’t be back this year and it will be interesting to see if the Padres bring him back for another season as he’s set to become a free agent. Johnson hasn’t thrown a pitch for the Padres in two seasons.

RHP Marcos Mateo was placed on the 15-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 6, with a neck strain. Mateo was working in short stints when healthy, although he didn’t work in too many critical situations. He got put in one Tuesday in the fifth, entering with runners on the corner and one out and recorded two outs and stranded the runners.

1B Yonder Alonso was out of the lineup with a sprained lower back. He is listed as day-to-day.

RHP Shawn Kelley will be out for two to three days due to a forearm strain. He gave up three unearned runs without recording an out Tuesday.