San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Rocky Gale had his contract selected from Triple-A El Paso. Gale will back up Austin Hedges with Derek Norris sidelined due to a bruised left arm. This is Gale’s first major league stint.

C Derek Norris left Tuesday’s game with a left arm injury that wasn’t considered serious. “We were pretty fortunate how he came out of it,” assistant GM Josh Stein said. Norris appeared as a pinch hitter Wednesday, flying out in the seventh inning.

OF/INF Wil Myers came out of his first rehab start at Class A Lake Elsinore fine, according to assistant GM Josh Stein. He will spend the next couple of days with Lake Elsinore, and then the Padres will make a decision about his future. He might rejoin the major league team in a week or so.

LHP Chris Rearick was designated for assignment by San Diego on Wednesday. He was claimed off waivers from the Rangers on Sunday. Last week, he was claimed off waivers by Texas from San Diego.

INF/OF Alex Dickerson was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. This is his second stint with the Padres this season. Dickerson will be in the mix at first base with Yonder Alonso and Derek Norris both battling injuries. Brett Wallace also is in the rotation.

RHP Jon Edwards was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Edwards will supply depth a bullpen that is without the services of RHP Shawn Kelley (forearm). Edwards is making his first appearance with the Padres after being acquired as the player to be named in the Aug. 18 trade of OF Will Venable to the Rangers. Edwards is a converted outfielder.

RHP Josh Johnson (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) reported no discomfort after throwing a 17-pitch simulated game Tuesday. The Padres are deciding their next course of action, which likely will be sending Johnson out for a minor league outing instead of another simulated game. Johnson, if able to return, would do so as a reliever.

1B Yonder Alonso, who left Tuesday’s game in the third inning due to a lower back strain, sat out Wednesday. Alonso is day-to-day.