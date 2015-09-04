San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

SS Jedd Gyorko had a run-scoring single and a decisive two-run homer Thursday night to extend his hitting streak to six straight games. He is 9-for-26 during the streak with six RBIs. He is hitting .301 (37-for-123) over his last 32 games with six home runs and 25 RBIs.

LHP Chris Rearick, designated for assignment by San Diego on Wednesday, was outrighted to Double-A San Antonio on Thursday. He was claimed off waivers from the Rangers on Sunday. Last week, he was claimed off waivers by Texas from San Diego.

LHP Caleb Thielbar, designated for assignment by the Padres on Sunday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso. San Diego claimed Thielbar off waivers from Minnesota in Aug. 8. He had a 5.40 ERA in six relief appearances for the Twins earlier this season. Thielbar had no decisions and a 1.00 ERA in eight appearances for El Paso.

3B Yangervis Solarte pulled up at second with a double in the eighth inning Thursday night when a triple would have given him the second cycle in the 47-season history of the franchise -- and the second in 17 games. Solarte was 4-for-5 with two doubles and his 12th homer for three runs scored and two RBIs. His homer was only the 14th in Petco Park history to land on the third balcony of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in left field.

LHP Frank Garces was promoted Friday for a fourth stint with the Padres this season from Triple-A El Paso. Garces was 1-0 with a 2.91 ERA and three saves in 19 appearances at Triple-A. In three previous tours with the Padres this season, Garces had a 4.94 ERA in 34 appearances.

RHP Josh Johnson, 31, will make a rehab assignment with high Class A Lake Elsinore on Friday. It will be Johnson’s first, regular-season game action since he signed with the Padres in November of 2013. The former National League All-Star with the Marlins had his second round of Tommy John surgery in April of 2014. If all goes well Friday night, Johnson will make a second, one-inning appearance with the Storm on the final day of the California League season Monday.

RF Matt Kemp had a two-run single in four at-bats Thursday night to extend his career-long on-base streak to 23 straight games. He is 30-for-93 (.323) during the streak with six home runs and 28 RBIs. His on-base streak is the longest by a Padre since Brian Giles reached base in 27 straight games in 2008.