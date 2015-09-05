San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Cory Mazzoni was recalled from Triple-A El Paso and placed on the 60-day DL with a right shoulder strain. Mazzoni wasn’t very effective in his short stint with the big club earlier in the year, pitching to a 20.77 ERA in 8 2/3 innings.

C Derek Norris was back in the starting lineup after leaving Tuesday’s game with what looked like a serious left arm injury caused by a collision at the plate. But he’s back catching after playing first base on Thursday and he went 0-for-3.

OF/INF Wil Myers returned to the club after being on the DL since June 14. Myers has been bothered by a sore left wrist most of the season; a bone spur was removed from it which led to his latest DL stint. With 1B Yonder Alonso (back) out, Myers played first. That could be his position for the rest of the season. Meyers went 0-for-3.

SS Jedd Gyorko got his ninth start at the position and batted No. 2 for only the third time this season. Gyorko is getting a long look at shortstop, with the Padres not having any other long-term strong options at that spot. While Gyorko played shortstop in college, this was the first year he’s ever done it at the pro level.

RHP Brandon Mauer (shoulder), who was placed on the DL on Aug. 10, has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation and will cease throwing.

RHP Josh Johnson (elbow) threw but four pitches to one batter for Class A Lake Elsinore on Friday night. He was expected to work one inning and then possibly join the team next week. Those plans are now on hold.

1B Yonder Alonso is making progress from his lower back stiffness. Assistant GM Josh Stein said Alonso will return before the end of the homestead, which finishes on Wednesday. With Wil Myers back, Alonso could see some action at third base.