San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross allowed one run, five hits, two walks and a hit batter on Saturday night. Although he suffered the loss, his ERA fell to a season-low 3.21. Ross is 4-2 in his last eight starts with a 2.61 ERA. Ross’ ERA has fallen in 15 of his last 24 starts.

INF Jedd Gyorko’s seven-game hitting streak ended Saturday with a 0-for-4. He is hitting .294 (10-for-34) in his last eight games with two homers and seven RBIs.

3B Yangervis Solarte was 1-for-4 Saturday night to extend his hitting streak to six games. He is 10-for-26 (.385) during the streak with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. Solarte is hitting .311 (47-for-151) in his last 39 games.

RHP Josh Johnson had his elbow evaluated by Padres team physicians in San Diego on Saturday after his scheduled 25-pitch rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Friday last only four pitches when he felt pain in his twice reconstructed left elbow and forearm. An announcement on Johnson’s next step is expected within days. Friday was Johnson’s first appearance in a regular-season game at any level since he signed with the Padres before the start of the 2014 season.

RHP Josh Johnson had his elbow evaluated by Padres team physicians in San Diego on Saturday after his scheduled 25-pitch rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore on Friday last only four pitches when he felt pain in his twice reconstructed left elbow and forearm. An announcement of Johnson’s next step is expected within days.

RF Matt Kemp was 2-for-4 Saturday night to extend his streak for reaching base to 25 straight games. The streak is the longest active streak in the National League and the third longest in the major leagues. It is the longest by a Padre since Chase Headley reached base in 28 straight games in 2012 and is the ninth longest by a Padre since the start of the 2000 season. Saturday was Kemp’s 40th multi-hit game of the season.