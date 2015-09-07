San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Rocky Gale made his major league debut Sunday, grounding out as a pinch-hitter. Gale was promoted from Triple-A El Paso earlier in the week.

2B Jedd Gyorko hit his 13th homer of the season Sunday for the Padres’ lone run. Gyorko’s homer was also his third in the four-game series and matched the Padres record for the most homers in a series against the Dodgers. Gyorko has five homers in his last 13 games. He has 11 homers in 59 games since returning from Triple-A on June 30.

RHP Josh Johnson will not throw another pitch in 2015 and will fly to Alabama to consult Monday with Dr. James Andrews about the pain experienced in his right elbow and forearm Friday night during an aborted four-pitch rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore.

RF Matt Kemp doubled in his last at-bat Sunday to extend his on-base streak to a career-best 26 straight games. Kemp has hit safely in 24 of the 26 games, going 34-for-105 (.324) with five doubles, seven homers and 30 RBIs. His streak is the longest current streak in the National League and the third-longest active streak in the major leagues. It is the longest by a Padre since Chase Headley reached base in 28 straight games in 2012.

RHP Andrew Cashner suffered his 14th loss of the season Sunday despite holding the Dodgers to two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings. He is 8-13 in his 29 career starts at Petco Park despite having a 2.24 earned-run average. He is 3-7 at home in 12 starts this season with a 3.58 ERA. The four walks Sunday was one shy of his career high.