#Intel
September 9, 2015 / 5:22 AM / 2 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C/1B Derek Norris had three hits Monday (3-for-4), his fifth three-hit game of the season. He is hitting .447 (21-for-47) against the Rockies this season with 10 RBIs.

3B Yangervis Solarte was 2-for-5 Monday, extending his hitting streak to eight straight games. He is hitting .382 (13-for-34) during the streak and is hitting .314 over his last 41 games (50-for-159).

RHP Joaquin Benoit was unavailable Sunday and Monday with back spasms and Padres manager Pat Murphy said his eighth-inning setup man is “day-to-day.” Benoit last appeared in the third game of the Dodger series Saturday night and allowed a run on two hits and a walk in an inning.

RF Matt Kemp hit a two-run homer in the first inning Monday to extend his on-base streak to 27 straight games. That is tied for the second-longest active streak in the major leagues. Kemp has successfully hit in 25 of the 27 games, batting .321 (35-for-109) with eight homers and 32 RBIs. He has 18 of his 19 homers this season since June 6.

RHP Ian Kennedy fell to 8-13 this season in the 200th start of his major league career. Kennedy is 6-8 over his last 18 starts despite a 2.85 earned-run average. His 2.97 ERA in 21 career starts against the Rockies is tied for the second-lowest mark ever among pitchers with 15 or more starts against Colorado.

