San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Brandon Maurer, out since Aug. 10 due to right shoulder inflammation, has yet to resume throwing after experiencing a setback last week when throwing from 60 feet. Considering the time left in the season, he could be challenged to return. “We’ve talked about that hour glass of the season, and time is running out,” assistant GM Josh Stein said.

RHP Joaquin Benoit (back) missed his third consecutive game, and he remains day-to-day. If not for the September call-ups, the bullpen would be taxed with Benoit’s absence of late.

1B Yonder Alonso experienced a setback in his recovery from a lower back strain. He felt pain while swinging a bat and will back off. The feeling was he would return by the end of the homestead on Thursday, but that is no longer the case.

RHP Shawn Kelley has started a throwing program. Kelley hasn’t pitched in a game since Sept. 1 when he exited the game with a right forearm strain after making a warmup pitch.