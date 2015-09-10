San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea scored as a pinch runner Wednesday night. A night earlier, Rea allowed two hits while pitching seven scoreless innings against the Rockies. Since divisional play began in 1969, Rea is just the fourth pitcher to throw at least seven shutout innings one night and score the following game. Rea is one of two rookie pitchers in that mix, the other being Doug Brocail, who also completed the rare double as a Padre in 1993.

C Derek Norris went 2-for-4 with a double Wednesday night. The double was his 10th against the Rockies this season, setting a Padres franchise record for the most doubles against one team in a season.

2B Jedd Gyorko was 2-for-4 with a double and three-run homer Wednesday. Twelve of his 14 homers this season have come since he returned from a tour with Triple-A El Paso on June 30. Gyorko is hitting .295 (43-for-146) with nine homers and 31 RBIs in 38 games since July 29. Gyorko is batting .300 (12-for-40) with four homers, two doubles and 11 RBIs on the 11-game homestand that ends Thursday afternoon. He is hitting .340 (16-for-47) with six homers and 14 RBIs in 13 starts as a shortstop.

3B Yangervis Solarte went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run Wednesday night to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. That is one game shy of the longest hitting streak in his career (July 25-Aug. 5 this season). Solarte is hitting .419 (18-for-43) during this streak with six RBIs. He has reached base in 11 consecutive games.

RHP Joaquin Benoit’s back spasms are settling down, and he is expected to be ready to pitch if needed Thursday. Benoit hasn’t appeared in a game since Saturday.

RF Matt Kemp’s 20th homer of the season in the first inning Wednesday night extended his career-best on-base streak to 29 games, which is the longest by a Padre since Adrian Gonzalez reached base in 30 consecutive games in 2006. Kemp’s streak is the third longest in the major leagues this season. During his on-base streak, Kemp has hitting streaks of 15, five and seven games. He is batting .322 (38-for-118) during the on-base streak with nine homers and 34 RBIs. Kemp was 2-for-5 with two RBIs Wednesday.