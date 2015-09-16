San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

1B/3B Cody Decker popped out as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning after his contract was purchased from Triple-A El Paso on Monday. It is his first trip to the majors after seven seasons and 2,929 plate appearances in the minor leagues in the Padres’ organization. Decker, a 22nd-round draft choice out of UCLA in 2009, has 154 homers, the most of any affiliated minor-leaguer in that stretch. He slashed .252/.335/.488 with 21 homers and 75 RBIs in 120 games with El Paso this season.

RHP Jay Jackson gave up two runs and four hits in two-thirds of an inning in the ninth inning during his major league debut Monday. Earlier in the day, his contract was purchased from Triple-A El Paso, where he was 3-3 with a 2.54 ERA as a middle reliever. Jackson, 27, has appeared in 238 minor league games over parts of eight seasons with five organizations.

C Derek Norris was removed from the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with a bruised right hand after being hit in the top of the hand by a foul ball. X-rays were negative, but Norris said there are some “areas of concern” and more tests are scheduled. “They are going to look further at some of the bones on the lower part of the hand,” Norris said. “They’re going to look and completely rule everything out.” Norris, who singled and was intentionally walked, was replaced by C Austin Hedges.

RHP Casey Kelly was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday, and he is expected to make two starts the rest of the way. Kelly, who missed the 2013 season and most of the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, was 2-10 with a 5.16 ERA at El Paso and Double-A San Antonio. He made 27 appearances with San Antonio and four with El Paso. He made six starts for the Padres in 2012, going 2-3 with a 6.21 ERA, before injuries struck.

LHP Robbie Erlin was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday, his first appearance with the Padres this season. Erlin, 24, is expected to join the rotation and make three starts in the final 3 1/2 weeks of the season. He was 7-6 with a 5.60 ERA in 24 starts for El Paso, recording 105 strikeouts and only 37 walks in 125 1/3 innings. He is 7-8 with a 4.58 ERA in 24 career appearances with San Diego, 20 as a starter.