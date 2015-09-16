San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris did not start but was available off the bench, manager Pat Murphy said. Norris was removed in the fifth inning Monday after taking a foul tip off his right hand, but all tests were negative. “He’s sore, kind of day-to-day right now,” Murphy said. “The good part was it wasn’t worse than that. You watch the replay, you thought it was going to be a lot worse. Tough kid.”

RHP Casey Kelly, who was recalled from Triple-A El Pas on Monday, will “will be inserted at some point” into the starting rotation, manager Pay Murphy said. The Padres scheduled through this weekend, with RHP Ian Kennedy, LHP Robbie Erlin and RHP James Shields to start the three games in Colorado this weekend. “We are finalizing that schedule right now,” Murphy said. “He will get a couple of starts.” Kelly, who has missed most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April, 2013, was 1-13 with a 4.36 ERA in 43 appearances, 22 starts, at two minor league levels this season. He last pitched in the majors in 2012.

RHP Tyson Ross is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA in four starts against the Diamondbacks this season, three at Chase Field, but he had a no-decision Tuesday when the bullpen failed to hold a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning. The whole club feels good when Tyson goes on the hill,” manager Pat Murphy said. “He has been dynamite, and he was dynamite tonight” Ross has made four quality starts against Arizona season, including his best outing of the year, a complete game four-hitter in an 8-1 victory on June 20. In three starts at Chase Field, he has given up four earned runs and struck out 24 in 21 innings. “They are a really talented team, but I just have had some success in this ball park,” Ross said. “I just have thrown the ball well in this park.” Ross has 194 strikeouts and with two starts remaining is on track to join right-hander James Shields as the first pair of pitchers have to have 200 strikeouts in the same season in franchise history. Shields got his 200th in a 10-3 victory Monday.

LHP Robbie Erlin will make his first start of the season on Saturday, manager Pat Murphy said, as the Padres juggle their rotation into the final two weeks of the season. Erlin could get one or two more starts moving forward, Murphy said. Erlin, 4-5 with a 4.99 ERA in 13 appearances last season, will be the first left-hander to start for the Padres this season. Erlin was the most recent San Diego lefty to start, on Sept. 28, 2014, at San Francisco.

RHP James Shields will make his next scheduled start Sunday, manager Pat Murphy, despite taking a line drive off his right forearm Monday. “Sore and bruised,” Murphy said. “No window fracture.” Shields recorded his 200th strikeout in a 10-3 victory Monday.

RHP Shawn Kelley is scheduled to throw a simulated game in Colorado on Friday, and if there are no setbacks could return for the final two weeks of the season. ”That would be big, yeah,“ manager Pat Murphy said. ”Losing (Brandon) Maurer was tough on us. Losing (Brandon) Morrow was tough on us. Losing Kelley was tough on us.“ We lost a ton of games fairly recently in that sixth, seventh inning.” Kelley, 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA as a setup man, was removed from a Sept. 1 appearance with a strained right forearm. He has 55 strikeouts in 46 1-3 innings while allowing only 52 base runners.