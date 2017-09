C Derek Norris was back in the lineup Friday. He hadn’t played since he suffered a bruised right hand Monday and left the game at Arizona in the bottom of the fifth.

RHP Shawn Kelley threw 20 pitches in his first simulated game since he suffered a strained right forearm on a warmup pitch Sept. 1. The reliever is expected to throw a bullpen session Sunday and be ready for Tuesday’s series opener with the Giants.