San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris was back in the lineup Friday. He hadn’t played since he suffered a bruised right hand Monday and left the game at Arizona in the bottom of the fifth.

CF Melvin Upton Jr., went 3-for-4 with two doubles. It was his third three-hit game of the season and since Aug. 18 against Atlanta. It was his second game this season with two doubles, both against the Rockies. The other was Sept. 9 in San Diego. Other than those two games, Upton had not doubled twice in a game since Sept. 2, 2013, against the Mets.

RF Matt Kemp went 0-for-4 with a walk. He lined to third to end the first but then struck out twice and grounded out. It’s rare that Kemp doesn’t do offensive damage against the Rockies. In 144 games against them in his career, Kemp has 35 homers and 122 RBIs, both of which are the highest totals of any active major leaguer. Entering Friday, Kemp was hitting .371 (23-for-62) in 16 games this season against the Rockies with five homers, 19 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

RHP Shawn Kelley threw 20 pitches in his first simulated game since he suffered a strained right forearm on a warmup pitch Sept. 1. The reliever is expected to throw a bullpen session Sunday and be ready for Tuesday’s series opener with the Giants.

RHP Shawn Kelley threw 20 pitches in a simulated game. He is expected to throw a bullpen session Sunday and be ready to return to the Padres’ bullpen on Tuesday when they open a series with the Giants. Interim manager Pat Murphy said, “(He threw) a couple good sliders. Fastball command is not quite there, but he’s healthy. He feels real confident about being healthy coming out of it and (how he’ll feel) tomorrow.” Kelley suffered a strained right forearm throwing a warm-up pitch Sept. 1. After his simulated game, Kelly said, “Honestly, it wasn’t even about health for me. It was about seeing some hitters. It’s been two weeks since I’ve pitched in a game. I wanted to throw some fastballs, spin some sliders at full speed with the batter in the box and get my feel back.” Kelley, 31, can be a free agent after the season, which to date has been his most effective. In 48 games, he is 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts and 13 walks in 46 1/3 innings.