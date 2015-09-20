San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Casey Kelly, who warmed up Friday night but didn’t enter the game, pitched the final two innings on Saturday night and gave up five hits and one run with no walks and three strikeouts. Kelly, who is scheduled to start Friday against Arizona, pitched in the majors for the first time since Sept. 27, 2012. He underwent Tommy John surgery the following April and had a rehab assignment cut short in early in 2014 when he developed elbow soreness that sidelined him for the balance of the season. After the Padres’ 10-2 loss to the Rockies, interim manager Pat Murphy said, “Bright spot for us today to see Casey get out there and pitch and throw that breaking ball the way he did. That was impressive. He’s still not where he used to be, but I think he’s approaching it. This outing tonight will help him gain a little confidence.” Kelly said, “It was great. The adrenaline flowing, it was good to get out there and get some pitches in, get some work in. One of the biggest things to overcome early was (throwing) the curveball, and now I think I‘m more comfortable with it and don’t think about my elbow. It’s just about executing the pitch.”

LHP Robbie Erlin, who was recalled Monday from Triple-A El Paso, made his 2015 Padres debut on Saturday night. He left after facing two batters in the fourth inning and gave up nine hits and seven runs. Erlin was the first left-hander to start a game for the Padres this year. The fewest starts by left-handed pitchers for the Padres in a season is three. In 1993, Bruce Hurst started two and Pat Gomez started one. In 2001, Sterling Hitchcock started three.

RF Matt Kemp went 0-for-2 with a walk on Saturday night, leaving him hitless in six at-bats with two walks in the first two games of the series. Kemp has feasted on the Rockies in the past. In 145 career games against Colorado, Kemp has 35 homers and 122 RBIs. This season, Kemp is 23-for-68 (.338) in 18 games against the Rockies with five homers, 19 RBIs and 15 runs. In nine games at Coors Field this season, he is 11-for-34 (.324). His 19 RBIs against the Rockies are tied for the second most by a Padre against the Rockies in a season. Adrian Gonzalez also had 19 RBIs in 2007. Phil Nevin holds the Padres record for RBIs in a season against the Rockies with 29 in 2001.

LF Justin Upton went 1-for-3 on Saturday night. In 111 career games against the Rockies, Upton is hitting .294 (116-for-394) with 22 homers and 74 RBIs. He leads the Padres in home runs (26) and stolen bases (19). The only two Padres to lead the team in those categories in a season are Reggie Sanders in 1999 (26 homers, 36 stolen bases) and Hall of Famer Dave Winfield in 1976 (13 homers, 26 stolen bases).