San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross joined James Shields to become the first set of Padres teammates to have 200 strikeouts in a season. Ross is the sixth pitcher in franchise history to reach 200 strikeouts, something that was done on eight occasions. Jake Peavy accomplished the feat three times. ”It’s pretty cool that it is the first time we have had two in the rotation get that,‘’ Ross said. Ross tied a season high with 11 strikeouts and has a career-high 205 on the season.

LHP Corey Luebke (elbow) who went on the disabled list on April 5, has started throwing bullpen sessions at the team’s Arizona facility. The Padres are trying to get him to a point where he can throw a simulated game during the offseason.

RHP Josh Johnson is expected to have his third Tommy John surgery. But as of yet, assistant general manager Josh Stein isn’t sure of the details. ”He’s still weighing different options and where to have the surgery,‘’ Stein said.

LF Justin Upton is likely playing his final games in front of Padres fans. He becomes a free agent at the end of the season and it’s not clear if the Padres will have the financial resources to bring him back. But he’s had a fine year as he is one of only three players this year to lead their clubs in home runs (26 for Upton) and stolen bases (19). The others are Milwaukee’s Ryan Braun (25/24) and the Mets’ Curtis Grandson (23/11).

RHP Shawn Kelley, who hadn’t pitched since Sept. 1 due to a strained right forearm, was available Tuesday night. He won’t immediately be inserted into his seventh-inning role, however.

RHP Shawn Kelley, who hadn’t appeared since Sept. 1 because of a straight right forearm, worked an inning and struck out three. He allowed a hit. “He got his feet wet,‘’ interim Padres manager Pat Murphy said. ”That’s encouraging.''