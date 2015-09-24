San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Wil Myers has been seeing more time at first base of late. That could be his position moving forward, after starting the season as the team’s center fielder. “He’s so athletic he can figure it out,‘’ interim manager Pat Murphy said. ”But don’t kid yourself, it is a tough position to play and he has a long way to go to get good. Wil has a lot to learn.‘’ Myers was a late scratch with a sore left wrist on Wednesday. He did strike out in a pinch-hitting role.

INF Jedd Gyorko gave himself a pretty good birthday present on Wednesday by delivering his first career walk-off hit with a single. He’s the first birthday boy with a walk-off since Jacoby Ellsbury did so against the Yankees on Sept. 11, 2012 with the Red Sox, according to STATS, LLC.

3B Yangervis Solarte exited the game after he tied it in the seventh inning with a two-out double. Solarte suffered a cramped right hamstring. ”He has been going through this for a while now,‘’ interim manager Pat Murphy said. “His hamstrings are really tight. We’ll see.”

INF Brett Wallace got the start at first base, one night after hitting his major-league high fourth pinch-hit home run. “The way he is swinging the bat, it can’t be denied,‘’ interim manager Pat Murphy said. ”Every time we put him in there, he’s done something. So we’ll give him a chance.‘’

RHP Shawn Kelley said it felt good to get back on the mound for the first time since Sept. 1 on Tuesday night. He pitched a scoreless inning. When Kelley, who has undergone Tommy John surgery, walked off the mound in between batters, the worse was feared. “Your career is your arm, so yeah, I was a little nervous,‘’ he said. ”But I was pretty confident it wasn’t going to be anything with the elbow.''