San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris was 3-for-4 Thursday with two doubles and his 14th homer, which produced the Padres’ first three runs. He scored the game-winning run. Over 45 games since July 30, Norris is hitting .300 (45-for-150) with 12 doubles, three homers, 17 RBIs and 22 runs. The homer was his first since Aug. 14.

PH Alexi Amarista’s ninth-inning single Thursday was the third walk-off hit of his career. Overall, Amarista is a .213 hitter this season. However, he is hitting .352 (12-for-34) with seven RBIs against the Giants.

LHP Cory Luebke, who hasn’t pitched in a major league game since 2012, is throwing from the mound again in Arizona while rehabbing from two Tommy John surgeries. He is expected to face live hitters from the Padres’ Arizona Instructional League team by early next week.

3B Yangervis Solarte was a late scratch Thursday night after coming out of the Wednesday game with a cramp in his right hamstring. He flied out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning Thursday.

RHP Ian Kennedy allowed four runs on 11 hits and two walks in five innings Thursday. The Giants were 11-for-23 against Kennedy, who avoided more damage by having one runner thrown out at home and having two double plays turned behind him. Kennedy also gave up his 30th home run of the year. He has allowed at least one homer in 16 of his past 19 starts. Over his past four starts, Kennedy (8-15) has allowed 18 runs on 31 hits and seven walks in 20 2/3 innings. His ERA ballooned from 3.88 to 4.38 in that span.