San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Casey Kelly said he felt no discomfort in making his first start since 2012 because of Tommy John surgery and then a setback in his rehabilitation process. “Everything is fine,” he said. “I‘m good.” He got the loss on Friday, but pitched five innings and allowed six runs on six hits.

INF Alex Dickerson was used as a decoy in the sixth inning but the Diamondbacks didn’t bite. He was sent up to pinch-hit with runners on the corners and two outs -- then all of sudden he had something in his eye and was replaced by Brett Wallace. “We were obviously trying to induce them to bring in a lefty,” interim manager Pat Murphy said. “So he had something in his eye. There won’t be a surgical procedure to get rid of it. Sometime the best laid plans create the outcome you want.” The Padres didn’t want to use Wallace at that juncture, but did any way because Arizona didn’t switch pitchers. Wallace came in and struck out.

3B Yangervis Solarte wasn’t in the starting lineup with a sore hamstring. He popped up in a pinch-hitting role. “It’s more precautionary than anything,” assistant general manager Josh Stein said. Solarte aggravated it coming out of the batter’s box on Thursday.

RF Matt Kemp was 1-for-4 on Friday night but it was a sensational diving catch he made in the foul ground while chasing into the fence that interim manager Pat Murphy noted. “He is playing with a reckless abandon out there,” he said. “That shows you what kind of player he is.”

RHP Bud Norris isn’t expected to pitch this weekend after leaving Thursday’s game with a groin strain. “He’s been able to deal with but it’s something that is going to have him down for a couple of days,” assistant general manager Josh Stein said.