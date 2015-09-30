San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross struck out seven in six innings Tuesday night to finish with 212 strikeouts in 196 innings. That is the second-highest total on the Padres, the sixth-highest in the National League and the seventh-highest, single-season total in Padres history. Ross finished the season with a 3.26 ERA that was the lowest figure among all Padres starting pitchers. The only blemish to his season was that he could end the season with a major league-leading 84 walks. Over his last 19 starts, Ross was 7-5 with a 2.81 ERA -- which, coincidentally, was his ERA for the 2014 season. The Padres were 11-8 in those starts.

2B Cory Spangenberg was 2-for-4 with a triple Tuesday. He is hitting .292 (33-for-113) since coming off the disabled list on Aug. 24 with nine doubles, three triples, two home runs, nine RBIs and 16 runs scored.

RHP Jon Edwards struck out the side in an inning of relief Tuesday. It was the second time in his last six outings that Edwards struck out the side in a perfect inning. Edwards has made nine straight scoreless and hitless appearances for the Padres, allowing six walks with 13 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings.

RF Matt Kemp drove in his 100th run of the season with a third-inning single Tuesday. But he came out for a pinch-hitter in his next at-bat due to a sore right wrist. “The other day, when I was swinging it started irritating me,” said Kemp. “Every time I swing I feel a little pain. I wanted to go on.” Speaking about his 100 RBIs, Kemp said: “I’d rather have 80 RBIs and go to the playoffs.”