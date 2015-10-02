San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Craig Kimbrel picked up his 39th save Thursday while striking out two in a perfect inning. Kimbrel is averaging 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings, the highest average in franchise history for a pitcher with 50 or more innings.

OF-1B Wil Myers left Thursday’s game after three innings with soreness in his surgically repaired left wrist. “What I‘m feeling now is not what I felt before the surgery,” said Myers. “It’s not tight now. Before there was pain.” But Myers might not play in the final three games of the season.

LF Justin Upton suffered a neck strain Wednesday night when he slid head-first into the padded wall down the left-field foul line while chasing a hit in the first inning. Although he suffered no major injuries, it is unlikely that Upton will play in any of the final three games at Dodger Stadium this weekend. “It was scary,” assistant general manager Josh Stein said early Thursday afternoon of Upton’s collision. “He is doing better. He has soreness around the neck and behind his neck. But everything checked out neurologically. There are no signs of a concussion. He didn’t lose consciousness.”

RHP Ian Kennedy’s 11 strikeouts in six innings Thursday was one shy of his career high. The only run allowed by Kennedy over six innings was a solo homer, the 31st homer he gave up this season which is tied for the third-highest total in the National League. Kennedy is the only National League pitcher to make 30 or more starts in each of the last six seasons. Over his last 11 starts at Petco Park, Kennedy is 6-2 with a 2.63 ERA.