FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 4, 2015 / 3:48 AM / 2 years ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Casey Kelly (0-2) lasted just 4 1/3 innings, giving up six runs (three earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks in Friday’s loss to the Dodgers. Kelly, who missed the entire 2013 season and much of the 2014 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery, started for only the second time this season. “I thought Casey pitched better than his line,” Padres manager Pat Murphy said. “They did square up some fastballs pretty good. Looked like they were seeing that pretty good. There were flashes, but he gave up the big inning again. Not all his fault, for sure. There were flashes of showing he could be successful.”

INF Alexi Amarista drove in San Diego’s other run against the Dodgers with a groundout in the seventh inning. Amarista went 0-for-3.

OF Wil Myers (left wrist) might appear as a pinch-runner or defensive replacement in the final series of the season. But he has not been cleared to swing a bat either.

OF Melvin Upton Jr. went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Upton also scored a run. Upton has hit safely in fourth consecutive games.

OF Justin Upton is probably not going to play again this season. Upton has been receiving treatment for a neck strain suffered when he ran into the wall in foul territory during Wednesday’s game. He has not been cleared to swing a bat.

RHP James Shields won’t pitch in Sunday’s regular-season finale. Padres manager Pat Murphy said the club didn’t believe it was worth the risk and also would give the Padres a chance to watch some of their younger pitchers to perform.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.