San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Casey Kelly (0-2) lasted just 4 1/3 innings, giving up six runs (three earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks in Friday’s loss to the Dodgers. Kelly, who missed the entire 2013 season and much of the 2014 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery, started for only the second time this season. “I thought Casey pitched better than his line,” Padres manager Pat Murphy said. “They did square up some fastballs pretty good. Looked like they were seeing that pretty good. There were flashes, but he gave up the big inning again. Not all his fault, for sure. There were flashes of showing he could be successful.”

INF Alexi Amarista drove in San Diego’s other run against the Dodgers with a groundout in the seventh inning. Amarista went 0-for-3.

OF Wil Myers (left wrist) might appear as a pinch-runner or defensive replacement in the final series of the season. But he has not been cleared to swing a bat either.

OF Melvin Upton Jr. went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Upton also scored a run. Upton has hit safely in fourth consecutive games.

OF Justin Upton is probably not going to play again this season. Upton has been receiving treatment for a neck strain suffered when he ran into the wall in foul territory during Wednesday’s game. He has not been cleared to swing a bat.

RHP James Shields won’t pitch in Sunday’s regular-season finale. Padres manager Pat Murphy said the club didn’t believe it was worth the risk and also would give the Padres a chance to watch some of their younger pitchers to perform.