San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Jabari Blash, a Rule 5 Draft pick from the Mariners, made his first opening-day roster. Blash showed some pop in his bat -- along with strikeouts -- that enticed the Padres to keep him on the roster. “It’s exciting to be in a big league clubhouse,‘’ Blash said. ”Everyone says it is hard to get to the big leagues and even harder to stay here.‘’ Blash figures to be a late-inning, power pinch hitter for the Padres and occasionally getting some starts in the outfield. He made his major league debut when subbing for Matt Kemp in right field. Blash walked in his only plate appearance.

1B Wil Myers, this time last year, was starting in center field and batting leadoff. Now he’s at first base and batting cleanup. Myers is hoping to stay healthy this year after hand injuries derailed his first year with the Paders. “I think Wil Myers is going to have a big season if he can stay healthy,‘’ RF Matt Kemp said. ”He is a guy that can really be dangerous.‘’ Myers had one of the Padres’ four hits on Monday.

RF Matt Kemp has a familiar face in the Padres clubhouse: bench coach Mark McGwire. The two were together with the Dodgers; McGwire was hired this year as rookie manager Andy Green’s bench coach. “Matt definitely knows my swing,‘’ said Kemp, who hit 23 home runs with 100 RBIs last year. ”He worked with me a lot that year after I had my ankle surgery, how to get back my power. We figured it out.‘’ Kemp was 0-for-3 on Monday.

RHP Luis Perdomo, who made the team as a Rule 5 Draft player, had a rough outing in his major-league debut. Perdomo was charged with six runs and six hits in his one inning of work, which also included two walks. Perdomo had a solid spring, but his command was off on Monday.