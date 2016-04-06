San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea served in a mop-up role Monday in the Padres’ 15-0 loss to the Dodgers, which was a bit puzzling. Rea won a spot in the rotation during a spirited battle in camp and was supposed to pitch Friday’s road opener in Colorado. Manager Andy Green said that is still the case and that Rea just worked his regular bullpen session in a game situation. The Padres had Rea hold off throwing before the game, just in case they needed him to absorb some innings.

LHP Drew Pomeranz, who came over to the Padres in the offseason in a trade with the A‘s, will start Saturday at Colorado. There was speculation early in the spring that Pomeranz might be better coming out of the bullpen. However, he won a spot in the rotation, and the need for a lefty in the bullpen was diminished when the Padres signed Matt Thornton during camp.

RHP Brandon Maurer will serve as the main setup reliever for closer Fernando Rodney, according to manager Andy Green. Maurer was originally in the running for a spot in the rotation, but he struggled in the starter’s role during camp. Green decided he is best-suited to being the bridge to Rodney by working the eighth inning. Maurer worked a clean eighth inning Tuesday.

RHP Luis Perdomo made his major league debut Monday night, and it didn’t go so well. Perdomo, who made the club as a Rule 5 draft pick, was roughed up for six runs on six hits and two walks in one inning. “I went back and watch his outing, and it wasn’t all bad,” manager Andy Green said. “He got too much of the plate with some of his pitches against guys that had some pretty good momentum going, but he was spotting his fastball at 95 mph. It was his first time under the bright lights. The game will slow down for him.”