San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

C Christian Betancourt will make his first start of the season either Sunday in the series finale or Monday at Philadelphia. Padres manager Andy Green said he planned to start C Derek Norris on Saturday because of his success against left-hander Jorge De La Rosa, who is starting for the Rockies. Norris is 6-for-10 with two doubles and one RBI against De La Rosa.

LHP Brad Hand was claimed off waivers from Miami. The Marlins had designated him for assignment Sunday. Last season, Hand went 4-7 with a 5.30 ERA for Miami in 38 games, including 12 starts. He had spent his entire career with the Marlins, going 9-25 with a 4.71 ERA in 90 games, 43 starts.

LHP Robbie Erlin was recalled from Triple-A El Paso, taking the roster spot of LHP Matt Thornton (left Achilles tendinitis), who was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Erlin relieved starter Colin Rea, gave up one hit in 3 2/3 scoreless innings and retired 11 of the 12 batters he faced, including the final 10. It was his fifth career relief appearance and the longest of his career. His previous longest relief outing was two innings on Sept. 7, 2014. Padres manager Andy Green said of Green’s outing against the Rockies, “It was huge to get that to shut them down. It’s a tough place to shut people down.” Erlin went 1-2 with a 2.25 ERA in four Cactus League starts with nine strikeouts and three walks in 12 innings. He spent most of the 2015 season with El Paso, going 7-6 with a 5.60 ERA in 24 starts before going 1-2 with a 4.76 ERA in three starts for the Padres in September. Before the game, Green said, “Robbie’s a really versatile piece -- can start, can pitch long relief, can pitch out of the bullpen, can match up. I think in time you’ll probably see him do those things. ... I think Robbie’s long-term value is as a starter. He could be in that role sooner rather than later, but we’ll wait to see how that plays out.”

LHP Matt Thornton (left Achilles tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. Padres manager Andy Green said Thornton suffered the injury on Opening Day while running in the outfield before the game against the Dodgers. Green said Thornton will wear a boot for two weeks before beginning his rehab. “It’s just giving him time to rest and to heal,” Green said. “Hopefully, it doesn’t take him too terribly long.” Thornton, who had a 2.18 ERA with Washington last season, was a non-roster invitee to spring training after signing with the Padres late in the offseason and made the team out of spring training.

RF Matt Kemp went 4-for-6 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. The four hits were his most since Aug. 14, 2015, when he recorded the first cycle in Padres history against the Rockies at Coors Field. In 73 career games at Coors Field, Kemp is hitting .337 (94-for-279) with 17 home runs and 67 RBIs. In 147 career games against the Rockies, Kemp is hitting .312 (172-for-551) with 37 home runs and 127 RBIs.