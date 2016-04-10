San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5.

RHP Tyson Ross (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He is eligible to be activated April 20, and the Padres don’t expect Ross, who felt shoulder soreness in a bullpen session on Wednesday, to be sidelined long. Padres manager Andy Green said, “I think we all are very optimistic with Tyson. It’s precautionary by nature. The possibility exists that we could try to push through it, but it just doesn’t make sense right now. Let’s just take care of him and make sure he’s ready to go as quickly as possible but putting his health at the top.”

LHP Brad Hand joined the Padres on Saturday after being claimed off waivers from Miami and pitched a scoreless eighth in his San Diego debut. Hand takes the place in the bullpen of LHP Robbie Erlin, who will replace injured Tyson Ross in the Padres’ rotation. Hand, who is out of minor league options, had been designated for assignment Sunday by the Marlins when they set their opening day roster.

LHP Robbie Erlin will join the rotation and start Tuesday at Philadelphia. He was the winning pitcher on Friday when he held the Rockies to one hit in 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Colin Rea and threw 41 pitches. Manager Andy Green said part of the reason Erlin was lifted from the game at that point was because of the possibility that Tyson Ross (right shoulder inflammation) would be placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday, opening up a spot in the rotation. After his 41 pitches, Erlin will face the Phillies on three days of rest. “It’s like a heavy bullpen,” manager Andy Green said. “So he’s got enough time to recover and make his next start.”

3B Yangervis Solarte left Saturday’s game in the fourth inning with a strained right hamstring. He pulled up as he neared first base after hitting a single. Solarte is not expected to be placed on the disabled list Sunday as the Padres evaluate his injury and his progress as he receives treatment.

1B James Loney signed a minor league contract with the Padres and made his debut in the organization Friday at Triple-A El Paso, going 2-for-5 with one RBI.

RF Matt Kemp went 3-for-5 with two home runs and a career-high tying six RBIs on Saturday. He also drove in six runs June 4, 2011 at Cincinnati. Kemp has gone 7-for-11 with three homers and 10 RBIs in the first two games of this series. The last Padres player with 10 RBIs in a series was Ryan Klesko in May 2001 against the Houston Astros. In 74 career games at Coors Field, Kemp is hitting .339 with 21 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 73 RBIs. The multi-homer game was the eighth of Kemp’s career and first with the Padres. It was his fourth such game against the Rockies and second at Coors Field.

RHP James Shields will start Sunday in the series finale at Coors Field. He was scheduled to start Monday at Philadelphia, but his assignment was moved up a day because Tyson Ross, who was scheduled to face the Rockies, was placed on the disabled list Saturday with right shoulder inflammation. Shields started Tuesday and will be pitching on his regular four days of rest because the Padres had an off day Thursday.