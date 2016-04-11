San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF Alexi Amarista was recalled from Triple-A El Paso taking the roster spot of 3B Yangervis Solarte (right hamstring strain). “It hurts to lose (Solarte),” manager Andy Green said, “but to have a guy like Lexi that you can bring up -- he’s been very successful for us before and came off the year last year as the starting shortstop.” Green said in the middle of spring training he told Amarista he was in a dogfight for a roster spot with Adam Rosales and lost out. Green said of Amarista, “It was a tough decision to send him down at the end (of spring training), but also knowing that he would be back at some point in time to help us do something special.”

2B Cory Spangenberg went 2-for-4 with one RBI and his first stolen base of the season Sunday. In the three-game series at Colorado, Spangenberg went 5-for-13 (.385) with one double, one triple, one homer and seven RBIs.

3B Yangervis Solarte (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday. He pulled up near first base in the fourth inning Saturday after hitting a single to the gap in left-center. “It’s going to take a while for Solarte to recover,” manager Andy Green said. “It’s frustrating for him. He brings a ton of passion, a ton of energy out there every day.” Solarte began the season 6-for-16 (.375) in five games with three doubles and four RBIs, batting sixth in his first two games and fifth in the past three. “We’re hopeful this isn’t but a few weeks,” Green said. “And we’re hopeful he’s back in the middle of our order in short order.”

RF Matt Kemp went 0-for-4 and failed to hit the ball out of the infield Sunday. That was in stark contrast to his output in the first two games of the series at Denver, during which Kemp went 7-for-11 with three home runs and 10 RBIs. In 75 career games at Coors Field, Kemp is hitting .334 (97-for-290) with 21 doubles, five triples, 19 homers, 73 RBIs and 56 runs.