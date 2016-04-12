San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LF Wil Myers went 1-for-4 with his second homer of the season Monday against the Phillies, a leadoff shot in the fourth, on a hanging curveball from Aaron Nola. “It wasn’t a good pitch,” Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said. “Other than that he pitched well enough to win.”

LHP Robbie Erlin will make his first start of the season Tuesday, having previously worked 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to earn the victory last Friday in Colorado, after his recall from Triple-A El Paso earlier in the day. Erlin spent most of last season with El Paso, going 7-6 with a 5.60 ERA in 24 starts before going 1-2 with a 4.76 ERA in three September starts with San Diego. He was optioned to Triple-A after going 1-2 with a 2.25 ERA in four spring training starts.

RHP Fernando Rodney pitched a scoreless ninth Monday in Philadelphia to earn his first save of the season. It was also his 150th save since 2012, the second-most in the majors, behind Craig Kimbrel.

SS Alexei Ramirez went 2-for-4 and scored a run in Monday’s victory over Philadelphia, but more notable was his involvement in a controversial play in the sixth inning. The Phillies loaded the bases with none out, and pinch hitter Darin Ruf popped a ball up to short left field. Ramirez retreated as the infield fly rule was invoked by third base umpire Will Little. The ball fell behind Ramirez, however. Cesar Hernandez, the runner at third base, tagged up and scored, and Ramirez threw to third baseman Alexi Amarista, who tagged out Odubel Herrera when he attempted to advance. The Phillies challenged whether Amarista tagged Herrera, but the call was upheld by replay. “I broke on the ball,” Ramirez said. “I went back. Then I saw we weren’t going to catch it. It’s the umpire’s call, so it must be right. That play doesn’t happen too often. I just picked it up and threw to third.”

RHP Andrew Cashner was saddled with a no-decision Monday in Philadelphia, going five innings and allowing three runs and seven hits while striking out five and walking one in what manager Andy Green said was his best outing to date. Cashner, hit hard by the Dodgers in his first start of the season, called it “a good stepping stone,” adding that his command was better than it had been. Cashner was staked to a 3-0 lead but twice gave up run-scoring hits on 0-2 pitches, the first a fastball to Odubel Herrera in the fourth that resulted in a single, the second a slider to Peter Bourjos that resulted in a double.