San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea, Wednesday’s starter, has a 12.46 ERA while appearing twice this season, but does not have a decision. He worked an inning in relief on Opening Day against the Dodgers, and went 3 1/3 innings in a start last Friday against Colorado, allowing five runs on six hits while walking four in a 13-6 San Diego victory. He made his major league debut with the Padres last season, going 2-2 with a 4.26 ERA in six starts.

CF Jon Jay went 1-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against Philadelphia, and has hit safely in all eight games this season, tying him for the longest streak in the majors. The Padres, however, have been shut out four times to date. They are averaging nine runs in their other four games, though three of those were in Denver’s hitter-friendly Coors Field.

LHP Robbie Erlin was a tough-luck loser in his first start of the season Tuesday night, going six innings against the Phillies and allowing one run on three hits while striking out seven and walking two. Manager Andy Green called him “very efficient” and said Erlin’s changeup was particularly effective. The only run he allowed came across on a two-out RBI triple by Odubel Herrera in the sixth. “I tried to locate my fastball and work off that,” Erlin said. “I just tried to keep my mind on hitting the glove.”

RHP Kevin Quackenbush allowed two runs in 1/3 of an inning out of the bullpen Tuesday in Philadelphia, the worst outing by San Diego’s relievers since the Dodgers piled up seven runs against them on Opening Day. In between they pitched to a 2.38 ERA in 22 2/3 innings of work.

LF Melvin Upton Jr. had two of San Diego’s four hits Tuesday in Philadelphia. He had hit safely in the first three games of the Padres’ road trip before going hitless as a pinch hitter Monday. Upton, 10th among active major leaguers with 274 steals, was thrown out by Philadelphia catcher Carlos Ruiz on an attempted theft of second in the seventh inning Tuesday.