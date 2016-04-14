San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea was tagged with a 2-1 loss Wednesday in Philadelphia, but went seven innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out five and walking two. It equaled the longest outing of his career, and also equaled the longest outing by a Padres starter this season. “He outpitched me tonight,” Rea said of Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff, who pitched seven shutout innings. “Unfortunately I made a few mistakes, and they took advantage of them.” Maikel Franco hit Rea’s 2-2 offering, a high changeup, into the left field seats with the bases empty and two outs in the first. In the third Rea left a fastball up in the strike zone, and Franco lined it into the gap in left-center field to drive in Odubel Herrera, who legged out an infield single and continued to second on an errant throw by Padres second baseman Cory Spangenberg. “I’ve got to make better pitches, especially in the first inning to Franco,” Rea said, “and then in the third inning, too, to Franco as well.”

CF Jon Jay went 0-for-4 Wednesday against the Phillies, and saw his season-opening-hitting streak halted at eight games. The longest streak to start a season in club history is 10, shared by Justin Upton, Tony Fernandez, Wally Joyner and Keith Moreland.

LHP Drew Pomeranz, Thursday’s starter, went five innings to beat Colorado in his first start of the season. Pomeranz, acquired from Oakland in a trade on Dec. 2, struck out seven and walked three. He is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in three career starts against Philadelphia.

PH Brett Wallace recorded his first hit in nine at-bats this season Wednesday in Philadelphia, a two-out RBI single off Phillies closer Jeanmar Gomez in the ninth. Wallace was the third of four straight pinch hitters manager Andy Green sent to the plate in the inning, in the hope of erasing a 2-0 deficit. “Just trying to get him up there with a chance to tie the baseball game,” Green said of Wallace. “(Alexi) Amarista had probably our best at-bats today, so it’s difficult to pinch hit for him in that situation, but you’re taking your one chance to tie the baseball game up.”

RF Matt Kemp went 1-for-4 Wednesday against the Phillies, and is hitting .297 with three homers and 10 RBIs in the early going. He was, however, struck out by Philadelphia reliever David Hernandez when he batted with one out and the bases loaded in the eighth inning of a game San Diego trailed 2-0. Hernandez then fanned Wil Myers as well, squelching the threat. “I think what happens more than anything else is an anxiousness to want to score, to be the guy to deliver the hit, and the pitcher doesn’t give you a pitch to hit,” manager Andy Green said. “We need to stay disciplined within our zone and know where we’re going to attack -- focus on our pitch and not let ourselves get dictated to by the pitcher and chase pitches.”