San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

3B Alexi Amarista had two of San Diego’s three hits against Philadelphia on Thursday, going 2-for-3 with a strikeout to raise his batting average to .455 on the young season. In the series against Philadelphia, he was 5-for-11 with a stolen base, a run and an RBI after being recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday night.

LHP Drew Pomeranz saw his record drop to 1-1 and his ERA rise to 3.27 after giving up two runs on three hits in six innings of a 3-0 loss to the Phillies on Thursday. Pomeranz threw 64 of his 101 pitches for strikes, mowing down eight Philadelphia batters but giving up a solo home run to Ryan Howard in the second inning. While he didn’t get the offensive support he needed, his manager was pleased with the effort. “If you continue to go out and make starts like that, if we get that from what technically is the back end of our rotation, we’ll be in really good shape throughout the year,” Andy Green said.

RF Matt Kemp hit .297 (11-for-37) over his first nine games of the season, becoming the first Padre ever to record 10 RBIs in the first five games of the year along the way. He was given the day off on Thursday as San Diego got shut out for the second time in three games and the fifth time this season.

RHP James Shields takes the mound Friday to open up the series against Arizona, where he will be opposed by RHP Zack Greinke. Shields took the loss in each of his first two starts this season, throwing a combined 13 innings against the Rockies and Dodgers while giving up a total of seven runs on 12 hits. Last year, he was 2-2 with a 4.97 ERA (14 earned runs in 25 1/3 innings) in four starts against the Diamondbacks.