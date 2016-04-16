San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

3B Alexi Amarista, is the Padres’ hottest hitter, although he missed a squeeze bunt and struck out with runners on first and third with none out in the ninth Friday night. Since he was recalled from Triple-A April 10 to take Solarte’s spot on the 25-man roster, Amarista has gone 7-for-15 with two RBIs.

RHP Tyson Ross (shoulder weakness) is scheduled to start throwing by Monday and might need a rehab start before he returns to the top of the rotation.

RHP Tyson Ross will start a throwing program no later than Monday. But Green said Ross, who has been on the disabled list since April 5 with shoulder soreness, might need a rehab start before he returns to active duty. “We’ll make that determination once he is able to start throwing.”

3B Yangervis Solarte took batting practice Friday when the Padres returned home from their road trip and ran in the therapy pool. But Padres manager Andy Green is hesitant to say Solarte will come off the disabled list when eligible on April 26. “I don’t want to rush him back,” Green said of Solarte, who has a right hamstring strain. “Hamstrings can be finicky.”

LF Melvin Upton Jr., who hit in the cleanup spot for the second straight game Friday night, has hit safely in six of his last eight games, going 9-for-28 (.321) with five runs scored. He was 1-for-4 Friday night.