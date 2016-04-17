San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

1B Wil Myers has struck out at least once in all 12 games played by the Padres this season entering Saturday’s contest.

1B Wil Myers had struck out nine times while going 14 straight at-bats without a hit before doubling in the eighth inning on Friday night. On Saturday night, he was 4-for-7 with a double, giving him five hits in a span of eight at-bats. Myers is hitting .373 (25-for-67) in 19 career games against the Diamondbacks.

LHP Brad Hand threw 46 pitches on Saturday night while working 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the Padres. He allowed one hit and two walks while striking out five.

OF Melvin Upton Jr. hit his ninth career walk-off home run on Saturday night but his first since Sept. 20, 2012. Upton has nine walk-off hits in his career. He has hit safely in seven of his last nine games, going 12-for-35 (.343).

RHP Andrew Cashner picked up his first quality start of the season on Saturday night, holding Arizona to a run, four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six innings. Since the start of the 2013 season, Cashner is 12-16 at Petco Park with a 2.80 ERA.

RP Luis Perdomo got credit for his first major league win on Saturday night thanks to Melvin Upton Jr.’s homer. The right-hander worked a scoreless top of the 14th after entering the game with a 21.00 ERA off his first two major league starts.