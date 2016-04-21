San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea, who was at the middle of the third-inning controversy that resulted in manager Andy Green’s ejection, picked up his first win of the season. He threw five innings of three-run ball against the Pirates.

1B Cody Decker was sent to the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday for cash considerations. He was impressive in spring training, slugging .523 with three home runs and three doubles.

RHP Tyson Ross, the Padres’ Opening Day starter, played catch for five minutes Tuesday for the first time since he went on the 15-day disabled list April 9 with shoulder inflammation. Ross tossed at distances from 20 to 75 feet on flat ground. Ross is officially eligible to come off the disabled list Wednesday, but manager Andy Green said there is no timetable for Ross’s return.

RHP Tyson Ross (shoulder) was shut down Wednesday after experiencing discomfort in Tuesday’s abbreviated throwing session. He will undergo an MRI.

2B Cory Spangenberg (quad) was placed on the disabled list on Wednesday.

3B Yangervis Solarte, on the disabled list since April 10 with a right hamstring strain, took two rounds of batting practice from the left-hand side of the plate Tuesday but was still restricted to running in a therapy pool. Manager Andy Green said Solarte will start running on the field in a couple of days and will need a rehab assignment before he can return to the lineup.

RHP Brandon Morrow will make his third, and possibly fourth, rehab start with Double-A San Antonio after two rehab starts with high Class A Lake Elsinore. Morrow, who is targeted to be ready to rejoin the Padres by the end of the month, is rehabbing from shoulder surgery performed last August.

INF Jemile Weeks was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.