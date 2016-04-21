San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

1B Cody Decker was sent to the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday for cash considerations. He was impressive in spring training, slugging .523 with three home runs and three doubles.

LHP Buddy Baumann was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. He went on the 15-day DL with a strained lower back March 25.

SS Alexi Amarista is nursing a strained hamstring, although he could be available for spot duty. With 3B Yangervis Solarte (hamstring) and 2B Cory Spangenberg (quad) on the DL, the Padres can’t afford to lose another infielder.

RHP Tyson Ross (shoulder) was shut down Wednesday after experiencing discomfort in Tuesday’s abbreviated throwing session. He will undergo an MRI.

2B Cory Spangenberg (quad) was placed on the disabled list on Wednesday.

3B Yangervis Solarte (hamstring) is taking ground balls and hitting left-handed. Solarte is probably about 10 days or so away from returning. Solarte’s absence was compounded with Cory Spangenberg (quad) going on the DL.

INF Jemile Weeks was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.

