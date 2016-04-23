San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Leonel Campos was called up from Triple-A El Paso, but he probably will be used out of the bullpen rather than as a starter. Campos pitched in five games at El Paso, allowing four runs and four hits. He had 12 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings. He likely will be used in the middle innings and in a long role. He faced eight batters but was only able to record one out in allowing four hits and seven runs (five earned) on Thursday night against the Pirates.

RHP Tyson Ross, the Padres’ Opening Day starter, had an MRI on his sore right shoulder. The team was awaiting the results of the test, but it is clear Ross isn’t pitching for some time. Ross ceased his throwing program Tuesday when he felt discomfort in the shoulder.

LHP Brad Hand might have pitched himself out of contention for a Saturday spot start with LHP Robbie Erlin on the disabled list. “We like what he is doing in the ‘pen,” manager Andy Green said. Hand had pitched five scoreless innings this season before allowing a run in 1 2/3 innings Thursday against Pittsburgh. His arm seems to have the potential to be stretched out, but for now, Green probably will look elsewhere for a Saturday starter.

2B Cory Spangenberg (quad) underwent an MRI exam Thursday, the results of which weren’t immediately available. Spangenberg could be down longer that the original 15 days on the disabled-list designation. The Padres are hobbling at various spots around the infield and could use Spangenberg’s versatility.

3B Yangervis Solarte (hamstring) has yet to begin running, and until he does so, he won’t be sent out on a minor league rehab stint. Solarte is taking batting practice from both sides of the plate and fielding grounders. However, he still hasn’t tested the hamstring with a sprint or by running and changing directions.