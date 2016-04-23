FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2016 / 4:15 AM / a year ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Leonel Campos was returned to Triple-A El Paso Friday one day after he was promoted. Campos pitched in relief Thursday night and allowed seven runs (five earned) on four hits in just one-third of an inning against the Pirates.

OF-2B Jose Pirela was promoted from Triple-A El Paso Friday to give them an extra right-handed pinch-hitter on the bench. Until now, the role has been filled by Rule 5 draftee Jabari Blash, who is 3-for-16. Pirela, who was hitting .273 for the Chihuahuas, doubled in his Padres’ debut as a pinch-hitter.

RHP Cesar Vargas is being recalled from Double-A San Antonio to start Saturday night’s game. Vargas, 24, had a 1.42 earned run average with 14 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings for San Antonio. He will move into the slot left vacant when LHP Robbie Erlin went on the 15-day disabled list with a forearm strain.

1B Wil Myers didn’t strike out Friday night after striking out at least once in each of the Padres first 16 games. Myers was 3-for-3 with a double, his fourth homer and a sacrifice fly for a season-best three RBIs. He has hit in seven straight games, going 13-for-31 (.419) with three doubles, two homers, six RBIs and three runs scored.

RHP Andrew Cashner picked up his first win since last Sept. 16 Friday night. Over his last two starts, Cashner has allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in 12 innings.

