San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Cesar Vargas was recalled from Double-A San Antonio to start Saturday’s game against St. Louis.

RHP Cesar Vargas was promoted from Double-A San Antonio to start Saturday night’s game. Vargas, who had a 1.42 ERA in his first two starts at San Antonio with 14 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings, gave up one run, five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in five-plus innings on Saturday night. He struck out the first hitter he faced (Kolten Wong) after falling behind 3-0 in the count. “I was nervous on the first pitch and I sped up the next two,” said Vargas, a 24-year-old native of Puebla, Mexico.

RHP Cesar Vargas was promoted from Double-A San Antonio to start Saturday night’s game. Vargas, who had a 1.42 ERA in his first two starts at San Antonio with 14 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings, gave up one run, five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in five-plus innings on Saturday night. He struck out the first hitter he faced (Kolten Wong) after falling behind 3-0 in the count. “I was nervous on the first pitch and I sped up the next two,” said Vargas, a 24-year-old native of Puebla, Mexico.

CF Jon Jay was 1-for-3 with a walk on Saturday night to extend his hitting streak to six games. He is hitting .400 (10-for-25) during this streak. Earlier this season, he had an eight-game hitting streak. Between the streaks, Jay was 0-for-18.

CF Jon Jay was 1-for-3 with a walk on Saturday night to extend his hitting streak to six games. He is hitting .400 (10-for-25) during this streak. Earlier this season, he had an eight-game hitting streak. Between the streaks, Jay was 0-for-18.

INF Alexi Amarista was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday to open space for RHP Cesar Vargas on the 25-man roster. Amarista joins 3B Yangervis Solarte and 2B Cory Spangenberg as one of three infielders on the club’s disabled list.

INF Alexi Amarista was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday, retroactive to April 20, with a hamstring strain to open a spot for Vargas on the 25-man roster. Amarista joins INFs Yangervis Solarte (hamstring) and Cory Spangenberg (quad) on the DL, leaving the Padres with only players who normally play second, third or short -- Alexei Ramirez, Jemile Weeks and Adam Rosales.

INF Alexi Amarista was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday, retroactive to April 20, with a hamstring strain to open a spot for Vargas on the 25-man roster. Amarista joins INFs Yangervis Solarte (hamstring) and Cory Spangenberg (quad) on the DL, leaving the Padres with only players who normally play second, third or short -- Alexei Ramirez, Jemile Weeks and Adam Rosales.

1B Wil Myers was 1-for-4 on Saturday night to extend his hitting streak to eight games. He is hitting .400 during the streak (14-for-35). Myers is hitting .375 (12-for-32) in the seven games this season when he batted second in the order.

1B Wil Myers was 1-for-4 on Saturday night to extend his hitting streak to eight games. He is hitting .400 during the streak (14-for-35). Myers is hitting .375 (12-for-32) in the seven games this season when he batted second in the order.

RF Matt Kemp had two doubles in four at-bats on Saturday night. It was his first two-double game since last Sept. 20.

RF Matt Kemp had two doubles in four at-bats on Saturday night. It was his first two-double game since last Sept. 20.