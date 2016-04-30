San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea will make his fifth start of the season and his third on the road Saturday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After allowing five runs in 3 1/3 innings to the Colorado Rockies on April 8, Rea conceded six earned runs over 17 innings in his next three starts.

RHP Cesar Vargas pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings in his second major league start Saturday night. Vargas allowed four hits, three walks and a hit batter, collected six strikeouts and induced six groundouts while throwing 90 pitches. The 24-year-old Mexican, who made his major league debut Saturday night, conceded just one earned run in 10 1/3 innings while forcing opposing batters to hit just .219.

LF Wil Myers watched his 12-game hitting streak end Friday night. Myers struck out twice and reached base on a fielder’s choice while going 0-for-4 during a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Myers’ streak matched the longest of his career and was the longest by any Padre this season.

RF Matt Kemp hit his seventh home run of the season to lead the Padres to a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. Kemp propelled RHP Chris Hatcher’s 88 mph splitter into the Dodgers’ bullpen down the left-field line for a three-run drive that broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning. Kemp also hit a double and scored a run to finish 2-for-4, and threw out a runner trying to extend a single into a double. In 20 games against his former team, Kemp is batting .320 (24-for-75) with five doubles, two homers, 11 RBIs, a .370 on-base percentage and a .467 slugging percentage.

RHP Carlos Villanueva earned his first save of the season Friday night. Villanueva allowed one hit and recorded one strikeout in his lone inning of work during a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Villanueva, signed as a free agent in January, registered his 10th career save.

LHP Ryan Buchter earned his second career victory and his first of the season in relief Friday night. Buchter retired the only two batters he faced, striking out one, in a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Buchter’s only other victory came June 20, 2014 for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals in his only appearance of that season.