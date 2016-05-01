San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea posted his second victory of the season Saturday night. Rea retired the final seven batters he faced, conceded two runs and four hits in six innings, induced 11 groundouts, walked three (one intentionally) and struck out three in a 5-2 win over the Dodgers. Rea achieved his second quality start in his fifth start of the season.

C Derek Norris ended a 1-for-7 slump Saturday night. Norris went 2-for-4 with a strikeout in the Padres’ 5-2 win over the Dodgers. Norris registered his third multi-hit game of the season.

1B Wil Myers reached base in four of five plate appearance on Saturday night, one night after his 12-game hitting streak ended. Myers hit two doubles, walked twice, scored twice, drove in another run and stole a base in the Padres’ 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since April 15, Myers is batting .362 (21-for-58) with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs.

LHP Drew Pomeranz seeks to regain his form Sunday against the Dodgers. In his last start on Monday night, he allowed three earned runs, seven hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings in a 5-4 loss to the Giants. Pomeranz has accumulated 31 strikeouts in 22 innings this year.

RHP Fernando Rodney conceded just one walk in his fourth save in as many opportunities to end Saturday night’s 5-2 victory over the Dodgers. In eight games covering 8 1/3 innings, Rodney has permitted only one unearned run.

LF Melvin Upton Jr. provided the key hit on Saturday night in the Padres’ 5-2 win over the Dodgers. Upton lined a two-run double off the base of the right-field fence that broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the fifth inning, then scored on SS Alexei Ramirez’s single. Upton, who has hits in 15 of his last 20 games, finished 1-for-4 with a walk but struck out twice.