San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

1B Wil Myers had one of the Padres’ three hits against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw Sunday and has hits in 14 of his 15 games since April 15. Myers is batting .355 (22 for 62) with 10 RBIs in that time.

LHP Drew Pomeranz allowed just one run on three hits in seven innings Sunday but lost a pitcher’s duel with Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw. Pomeranz matched up with Giants ace Madison Bumgarner in his previous start and is scheduled to match up against Mets RHP Noah Syndegaard in his next start. “I don’t (see) Drew shying away from it,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “We just have to find a way to support him.”

LHP Robbie Erlin has stopped his throwing program and might have his elbow re-examined this week. Erlin has not pitched since April 17 due to tightness in his forearm and Padres manager Andy Green said Erlin is still not able to throw “free and easy.”

OF Matt Kemp was 1-for-3 Sunday and 4-for-10 with four RBIs in the three-game series at Dodger Stadium. The former Dodger is a .287 hitter with 105 career home runs at Dodger Stadium.