San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Cory Mazzoni, designated for assignment by the Padres on April 26, was released on Tuesday. Mazzoni, 26, failed miserably when given a shot with the big club last season, getting bombed for 20 earned runs in 8 2/3 innings (20.77 ERA). He’ was only used twice at El Paso this season, allowing an unearned run in 1 1/3 innings.

LHP Michael Kirkman was designated for assignment Monday to make room for OF Alex Dickerson on the Padres’ 25-man roster. Promoted from El Paso on April 26, Kirkman made one appearance in San Francisco and allowed four runs on six hits in 1 1/3 innings.

RHP Tyson Ross (sore right shoulder) has yet to resume a throwing program. He was shut down after his first start.

LHP Robbie Erlin, who started the year in the rotation, will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery to repair elbow ligament damage.

OF Alex Dickerson was recalled by the Padres from Triple-A El Paso on Monday. Dickerson, a product of Poway High in San Diego County, was hitting .352 (25-for-71) with the Chihuahuas. He had 13 RBIs and 13 runs, and he departed El Paso with an active 13-game hitting streak.

RF Matt Kemp had a decisive, two-run double in the first inning Monday night. He is 7-for-18 with three homers and 16 RBIs when hitting with runners in scoring position this season.

RHP James Shields unveiled a slow curve Monday night that got two strikeouts. Shields used the pitch several times at the end of last season and has been working on it during bullpen sessions. “I’ve thrown it a few times this year, but not like tonight,” Shields said. “It’s a nice change of pace.” With Monday night’s win, Shields is 4-0 against the Rockies in four career starts against Colorado at Petco Park. He allowed one run in six innings.

LHP Ryan Buchter struck out four in 1 1/3 innings while walking one Monday night in the Padres’ win over the Rockies. He has earned the seventh-inning setup spot in the bullpen just ahead of RHPs Brandon Maurer and closer Fernando Rodney. Buchter, 29, who had one major league appearance before this season, has a 0.71 ERA after 13 appearances with 20 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings.