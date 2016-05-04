San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Cory Mazzoni, designated for assignment by the Padres on April 26, was released on Tuesday. Mazzoni, 26, failed miserably when given a shot with the big club last season, getting bombed for 20 earned runs in 8 2/3 innings (20.77 ERA). He’ was only used twice at El Paso this season, allowing an unearned run in 1 1/3 innings.

INF Alexi Amarista (strained hamstring) is taking ground balls and getting close to being available. With injuries to other infielders Cory Spangenberg and Yangervis Solarte on the DL, the Padres are eager to get Amarista back quickly. Amarista didn’t make the club out of camp but was called up when the other injuries hit.

RHP Tyson Ross (sore right shoulder) has yet to resume a throwing program. He was shut down after his first start.

2B Cory Spangenberg (strained quad) was taking ground balls before Tuesday’s game and was moving fairly well. But with Spangenberg’s legs being such a big part of his game, manager Andy Green estimated that Spangenberg is at roughly 60 percent.

LHP Robbie Erlin, who started the year in the rotation, will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery to repair elbow ligament damage.

3B Yangervis Solarte (strained hamstring) took ground balls before Tuesday’s game, but only ones that were hit directly at him. He is still prevented from moving laterally. Manager Andy Green said he was at about 60 percent and is still some time away from leaving the DL.