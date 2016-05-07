FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
May 7, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Alexi Amarista (hamstring) continues to take ground balls and increase his running. Manager Andy Green said Amarista is at about 85 percent and could be sent out on a rehab assignment soon.

RHP Tyson Ross (shoulder), the team’s opening day starter, is increasing his weight lifting program. But he has yet to resume a throwing schedule and his return isn’t expected any time soon.

2B Cory Spangenberg (quad) continues to improve but remains a ways off from resuming baseball activities. With his speed so much a part of his game, Spangenberg’s returned isn’t imminent as he’s yet to start running.

INF Yangervis Solarte (hamstring) is at about 85 percent healed, manager Andy Green said. Solarte has been taking grounders and going through running drills.

