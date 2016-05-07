San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CF Jon Jay was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Friday night. He is hitting .524 (11-for-21) with runners in scoring position this season. He matched his season high in hits Friday and is hitting .330 (32-for-97) in 28 career games against the Mets.

LHP Drew Pomeranz is 2-0 in his two starts at Petco Park this season with a 0.00 earned-run average. He has given up one unearned run on five hits and six walks in 11 2/3 innings with 15 strikeouts. Overall, he has allowed two runs on four hits and four walks with 10 strikeouts over 12 innings in his last two starts.

RHP Fernando Rodney has appeared in five of the Padres’ last seven games after appearing in only seven of the first 23. He has picked up five saves on those seven appearances to give him eight on the season. He has yet to allow an earned run in 12 appearances covering 12 innings (six hits, six walks, 13 strikeouts).

RF Matt Kemp drove in the Padres’ first run with a sacrifice fly Friday night. He has 12 RBIs in the Padres’ last 12 games.